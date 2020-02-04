Watch | India's NavIC system now on smartphones

Smartphones with the latest Qualcomm chipsets can now latch on to NavIC. NavIC is India's own navigation system, similar to the U.S.' GPS. It works based on the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS). There are currently eight IRNSS satellites in geosynchronous and geostationary orbits. The IRNSS-1A launched in 2013 was India’s first navigation satellite. NavIC is designed for a position accuracy better than 20 metres in India, its primary coverage area. An area of 1,500 km from the Indian boundary will also be covered by this system. It will provide a Standard Positioning Service to all users and an encrypted Restricted Service to authorised users. NavIC will provide drivers and other users in India with visual and voice navigation. Its primary beneficiaries will be Indian mariners and fishermen, who are being provided with NavIC handsets.