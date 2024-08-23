NASA says decision on Boeing Starliner crew's path home coming Saturday

NASA on Thursday said it expects to announce on Saturday its decision on whether the two astronauts who rode Boeing's glitchy Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station will need a SpaceX vehicle to return to Earth.

"NASA's decision on whether to return Starliner to Earth with astronauts aboard is expected no earlier than Saturday, Aug. 24 at the conclusion of an agency-level review," the space agency said in a statement.

Starliner launched its first two astronauts into space in June as a crucial test before it can receive NASA approval for routine flights. But what was supposed to be an eight-day mission docked to the ISS has been drawn out by months after the capsule sprang leaks and some of its thrusters failed.