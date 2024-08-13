Microplastics found in all salt and sugar: study

All salt and sugar sold in India — packaged and unpackaged, sold online and in local markets — were found to contain certain levels of microplastics. A study done by Toxics Link, a non-government organisation working in the area of environmental research and advocacy, found that iodised packaged salt had the highest concentration of microplastics, while organic rock salt had the lowest.

Releasing the report on Tuesday (August 13, 2024), the group noted, “What was even more alarming was that a higher concentration of microplastics was found in iodised salt in the form of multicoloured thin fibres and films.’‘

For the study, the group said that ten varieties of commonly used salts and five sugar samples were purchased online and from local markets for the lab test. Except for two salt samples and one sugar sample, all others were branded. Of the ten salt samples tested, three were packaged iodised salt, three rock salt samples (including two organic brands), two sea salt samples and two were local brands.

The quantity and size of microplastics varied in different salt samples, ranging from 6.71 to 89.15 pieces per kg of dry weight and 0.1 mm to 5 mm in size. They were found in the form of fibres, pellets, films and fragments. The size range remained the same for microplastics found in the sugar samples; here, they were mostly in the form of fibres, followed by films and pellets.

The microplastics found in the sugar and salt samples were of eight different colours: transparent, white, blue, red, black, violet, green and yellow.

Ravi Agarwal, founder and Director, Toxics Link said, “The objective of our study was to add to the existing scientific database on microplastics so that the global plastic treaty addresses this issue in a concrete and focused manner. The aim is also to trigger policy action and attract the attention of researchers for possible technological interventions to reduce the exposure risks to microplastics.”

Exposure to microplastics or nanoplastics is emerging as a major global concern as it adversely impacts health and environment.

