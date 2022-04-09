  • In the 1966 Hollywood film, Fantastic Voyage, a group of scientists enter the bloodstream of a colleague to remove a blood clot from his brain, by shrinking themselves and their submarine, Proteus, to the size of a cell.
  • It is possible to use light as a fuel to move microbots in real-body conditions with intelligent drug delivery that is selectively sensitive to cancer cells.
  • The particles are nearly spherical, and the incident light illuminates one-half of the sphere, leaving the other dark.