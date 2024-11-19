ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO depended on SpaceX to launch GSAT-N2 as its existing capability was not sufficient: Former chiefs

Published - November 19, 2024 01:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

SpaceX placed the 4,700 kg GSAT-N2 High-throughput (HTS) satellite onboard a Falcon 9 rocket into the desired orbit

PTI

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a satellite payload on behalf of the Indian Space Research Organization lifts off from launch complex 40 at theCape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla. on Monday (November 18, 2024).  | Photo Credit: AP

India depended on Elon Musk founded SpaceX to launch its latest communication satellite, GSAT-N2, from U.S. soil as its existing launch vehicles lack the capacity to take off more than 4,000 tonne of payloads, former ISRO chiefs said on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

GSAT-N2 weighing 4,700 kg is a Ka-band High throughput communication satellite that will enhance broadband services and in-flight connectivity across the Indian region, ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) said.

Speaking to PTI, former ISRO chairperson K. Sivan said, "The satellite (launched by SpaceX) was a heavier one beyond the capability of ISRO launch vehicles, that's why it has gone outside." According to him, ISRO has a capacity of four tonne whereas the GSAT-N2 weighs 4.7 tonne.

"There are plans to increase the capabilities of ISRO and the activities are going on," Mr. Sivan said.

He explained that the GSAT-N2 will provide high-band communication services to India, making it reach even the remotest parts of the country.

ISRO Chairman seeks more investment from industry in space sector

Former ISRO chief G. Madhavan Nair told PTI that India opted for a bigger launch vehicle to carry 4.7 tonne satellite because it did not have such a facility here.

"ISRO has plans to double its next generation vehicles capacity, but we can't wait until then, so they opted for SpaceX," he said.

