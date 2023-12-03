HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Is football heading linked to measurable decline in brain function?
Premium

December 03, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

New research links soccer heading — where players hit the ball with their head — to a measurable decline in the microstructure and function of the brain over a two-year period. High levels of heading were also associated with a decline in verbal learning performance. While previous research has examined adverse effects on the brain related to soccer heading at a single point in time, this new study looked at brain changes over two years. Two-year heading exposure was categorized as low, moderate or high. The players were assessed for verbal learning and memory and underwent diffusion tensor imaging (DTI), an MRI technique, at the time of enrolment and two years later. DTI characterizes the microstructure of the brain by tracking the microscopic movement of water molecules through the tissue. Compared to the baseline test results, the high-heading group (over 1,500 headers in two years) demonstrated an increase of diffusivity in frontal white matter regions, and a decrease of orientation dispersion index (a measure of brain organization) in certain brain regions after two years of heading exposure.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.