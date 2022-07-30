Sci-Tech

Invasive frog, snake cost world economy $16 billion

American bullfrogs had the greatest impact in Europe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
ReutersJuly 30, 2022 19:25 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 18:54 IST

Two invasive species, the American bullfrog and the brown tree snake, cost the world an estimated $16 billion between 1986 and 2020, by causing problems ranging from crop damage to power outages, according to a study published in Scientific Reports.

The brown-and-green frog, known as lithobates catesbeianus and weighs over two pounds (0.9 kg), had the greatest impact in Europe, according to research published in Scientific Reports.

The brown tree snake, known as boiga irregularis, has multiplied uncontrollably on Pacific islands including Guam and the Mariana Islands, where the species was introduced by the U.S. troops in World War II, said Ismael Soto, the study’s lead researcher.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The snakes have, at times, been so abundant that they caused power outages by crawling on electrical equipment, he said. This signals the need for investment controlling global transport of invasive species to avoid paying for mitigation after the invasions occur, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We propose continuously updating the black list of forbidden species for trade,” Mr. Soto told Reuters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Read more...