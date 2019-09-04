Chandrayaan 2: India’s second moon mission — complete coverage

Chandrayaan 2 | Moon lander Vikram all set to land on September 7

An illustration of Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram. Photo: ISRO

An illustration of Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram. Photo: ISRO  

more-in

‘Vikaram’s second de-orbital operations began at 3.42 a.m. using the on-board propulsion system and was completed in nine seconds’

India’s first moon lander Vikram is all set to land on the moon on September 7 with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completing the second and final de-orbital operations successfully on Wednesday.

According to the Indian space agency ISRO, Vikaram’s second de-orbital operations began at 3.42 a.m. using the on-board propulsion system and was completed in nine seconds.

The orbit of Vikram Lander is 35 km x 101 km.

With this operation the required orbit for the Vikram to commence it descent towards the surface of the Moon is achieved, ISRO said.

Watch: Chandrayaan-2 launched successfully
 

According to the Indian space agency, Vikram is scheduled to powered descent between 1 a.m.- 2 a.m. on September 07.

The touchdown on the Moon’s south polar region will be between 1.30 a.m. - 2.30 a.m., ISRO said.

After the moon touch down by Vikram, the rover Pragyan will roll down from the former to carry out the research for which it was designed.

Meanwhile, Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continue to go around the Moon in an orbit of 96 km x 125 km.

Both the Orbiter and Vikram are in good health, ISRO said.

On Monday afternoon, the Vikram got separated from its mother spacecraft Chandrayaan—2.

On July 22, the Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan—2 was launched into the space by India’s heavy lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle—Mark III (GSLV Mk III) in a text book style.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National Sci-Tech
space programme
science and technology
Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 8:38:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/indias-moon-lander-vikram-all-set-to-land-on-the-moon/article29328396.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
Chandrayaan-2's Vikram hard landed within 500 metres of touchdown site, says govt.
Latest Moon flyby finds no trace of India’s Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander: NASA
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO releases pictures of moon surface
Chandrayaan 2 Vikram Lander had a hard-landing, may be hiding in a shadow: NASA
Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander, Pragyan rover fade into lunar sunset, their batteries likely dead
Sivan terms Chandrayaan 2 mission a huge success
Chandrayaan 2: As lunar night falls, ISRO to call it a day on revival of Vikram Lander
NASA orbiter captures images of Chandrayaan 2 Lander Vikram’s attempted landing site
Has Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram Lander setback affected India’s moon mission?
Chandrayaan 2 orbiter ‘sights’ Vikram lander on moon
Chandrayaan-2: VSSC scientists keep fingers crossed for establishing contact with Vikram
Chandrayaan-2: A rapid dive to 15 minutes of terror
After Vikram lander debacle, ISRO shifts focus to Chandrayaan 2’s orbiter
15 nervous minutes that united India: When smiles vanished and tension took over
ISRO launches to resume in October: Sivan
ISRO emerges the star of the show
Landers are always on slippery slope
2.1 km from moon's surface, Vikram goes silent
From ‘all is not lost’ to ‘a broken dream’: foreign media’s mixed reactions to Chandrayaan 2
Watch | Modi's pep talk to ISRO scientists after loss of communication with Vikram lunar lander
Chandrayaan 2: nation rallies behind ISRO after it lost contact with Vikram lander
Modi gives a tight hug to an emotional ISRO chief
Chandrayaan 2: Our resolve will not waver, Modi tells ISRO scientists
Chandrayaan 2: Vikram on the cusp of historic lunar landing
“No need to get dejected”, PM tells ISRO scientists
Communications from lander ‘Vikram’ lost: ISRO
Soft landing on moon | This mission is for the planet, says former astronaut
Chandrayaan 2 chronicles: ISRO, orbiter, lander, rover indulge in ‘banter’ ahead of touchdown
Chandrayaan 2 | A chequered story
Chandrayaan 2: when Vikram sets foot on the moon
Modi to witness ‘Vikram’ soft-landing on moon
Chandrayaan-2 lander homing in on moon
You are reading
Chandrayaan 2 | Moon lander Vikram all set to land on September 7
Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram undergoes first of 2 ‘de-orbiting’ manoeuvres
Chandrayaan 2 completes final lunar orbit manoeuvre, stage set for lander separation
Chandrayaan-2 narrows gap from Moon
Chandrayaan 2 sends first moon picture
Chandrayaan-2 placed deftly in lunar orbit
Chandrayaan-2: It was a tense 30 minutes, says ISRO Chairman
Chandrayaan-2 successfully inserted into Lunar orbit
Crucial manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 today
Watch: Chandrayaan-2 launched successfully
Chandrayaan-2 launch live: spacecraft successfully placed in orbit
Chandrayaan-2 to try moon landing on Sept. 7
Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 22
ISRO calls off Chandrayaan 2 launch due to technical glitch
How will Chandrayaan 2 study the moon?
The Hindu Science Quiz: Of Chandrayaan-2, India’s Moon Mission
Watch: India set for Chandrayaan 2 launch
Chandrayaan-2 all set for 3.84 lakh km voyage
India’s Moon Mission: Ten things to know about Chandrayaan-2
ISRO’s lunar touchdown has dry run on soil fetched from Tamil Nadu
Ahead of Chandrayaan 2 launch, ISRO chairman K. Sivan offers special prayers at Udupi Krishna mutt
Chandrayaan-2 will carry 14 Indian payloads
Chandrayaan-2 most complex mission: ISRO chief Sivan
ISRO plans to land a rover on lunar south pole: Sivan
‘Chandrayaan 2 will carry NASA’s laser instruments to Moon’
Lunar lander faces crucial test
Scaled down test for safe landing of Chandrayaan-2 lander
Chandrayaan-2 launch vehicle to be moved to launchpad by Sunday
Chandrayaan-2: Lunar orbiter spacecraft arrives in Sriharikota
Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 15: ISRO
ISRO gears up for Chandrayaan-2 mission
Chandrayaan-1 data confirms presence of ice on Moon: NASA
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY