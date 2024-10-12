How rapidly is Antarctica warming?

The Antarctic Peninsula, like many polar regions, is warming faster than the global average, with extreme heat events in Antarctica becoming more common. A study which used satellite data to assess how much the Antarctic Peninsula has been “greening” in response to climate change found that the area of vegetation cover across the Peninsula increased from less than one sq. km in 1986 to almost 12 sq. km by 2021. The study also found this greening trend accelerated by over 30% in recent years (2016-2021) relative to the full study period (1986-2021) — expanding by over 400,000 sq.metres per year in this period. In a previous study, which examined core samples taken from moss-dominated ecosystems on the Antarctic Peninsula, the team found evidence that rates of plant growth had increased dramatically in recent decades. This new study uses satellite imagery to confirm that a widespread greening trend, across the Antarctic Peninsula, is under way and accelerating. The researchers are now investigating how recently deglaciated (ice-free) landscapes are colonised by plants, and how the process might proceed into the future. Antarctica has very little to nil soil. However, the increase in plant life in the ice continent will add organic matter, which will facilitate soil formation, thereby potentially paving the way for other plants to grow.

