How different is an elephant’s trunk from human tongue and octopus tentacles?

A new study has found that an elephant’s muscles aren’t the only way it stretches its trunk — its folded skin also plays an important role. The combination of muscle and skin gives the animal the versatility to grab fragile vegetation and rip apart tree trunks.

The research ( Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences) carried out by Georgia Institute of Technology found that an elephant’s skin doesn’t uniformly stretch. The top of the trunk is more flexible than the bottom, and the two sections begin to diverge when an elephant reaches more than 10%. When stretching for food or objects, the dorsal section of the trunk slides further forward.

The human tongue stretches uniformly when extended. The researchers expected the same when they challenged an elephant to reach for food. High-speed camera footage and plotting the trunk’s movements showed that the top and bottom weren’t the same at all, says a release.

After seeing the video, Dr. Andrew Schulz from Georgia Institute of Technology stretched the tissue of a dissected elephant to better understand the skin’s elasticity. That’s when he found that the top of the skin, which is folded, is 15% more flexible than the wrinkled bottom side. It’s also when the team realised they weren’t just seeing muscle movement on the video. They were also tracking a thick sheet of skin.

The researchers also found that an elephant trunk differs in another way from other boneless, muscle-filled appendages found in nature, such as squid and octopus tentacles. Instead of extending evenly, an elephant telescopically stretches its trunk like an umbrella, gradually lengthening in waves.