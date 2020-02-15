Health

Zydus Cadila launches research prog to develop vaccine for COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak, which started in December 2019, has so far infected over 67,000 people and has claimed over 1,500 lives

The COVID-19 outbreak, which started in December 2019, has so far infected over 67,000 people and has claimed over 1,500 lives  

Multiple teams from India and Europe are working on it

Pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila on Saturday said it has initiated an accelerated research programme with multiple teams in India and Europe for developing a vaccine for coronavirus.

The first approach deals with development of a DNA vaccine against the major viral membrane protein responsible for the cell entry of the SARS-CoV virus, now called COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

The plasm id DNA would be introduced into the host cells, where it would be translated into the viral protein and elicit a strong immune response mediated by the cellular and humoral arms of the human immune system, which play a vital role in protection from disease as well as viral clearance.

The second approach deals with development of a live attenuated recombinant measles virus vectored vaccine against COVID-19. The recombinant measles virus (rMV) produced by reverse genetics would express codon-optimised proteins of the novel coronavirus and will induce long-term specific neutralizing antibodies, which will provide protection from the infection.

“There is an urgent and pressing need to develop a safe and efficacious vaccine that can prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Our researchers are working to bring a speedy solution to this most devastating outbreak in recent times,” Zydus Group Chairman Pankaj R Patel said.

The COVID-19 outbreak, which started in December 2019, has so far infected over 67,000 people and has claimed over 1,500 lives.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 6:17:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/zydus-cadila-launches-research-prog-to-develop-vaccine-for-covid-19/article30829761.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY