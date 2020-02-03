Your pet pals and the coronavirus

The World Health Organization has declared an international public health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak. But leading pulmonologist and director of Chest Research Foundation, Pune, Dr Sundeep Salvi, says there is no need to panic. At the time of publishing this story, India has confirmed one positive case of Novel Coronavirus. However, precaution and self-protection is in the interest of all. “It is important to understand how the disease spreads, contain fear through awareness and strengthen our body’s defence against the infection,” he says.

With all attention focussed on human transmission now, the fact that coronavirus is zoonotic (meaning the disease starts in animals first before spreading to humans) cannot be overlooked. Veterinarians say there are no epidemiological (spread) signs to alert them yet, but taking care of your pets is equally important.

Dr Chiro Priyo Mitra, the founder of Gurgaon Pet Clinic and Dr Suresh Christopher, the Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) in Madurai, clear a few doubts.

Surveys carried out so far, have shown high prevalences of coronaviruses in animals. How vulnerable are my pet dogs and cats?

It’s important to know that while there have been feline and canine CoVs reported, they were not in India. “When people bring in animals from other countries, they are compulsorily quarantined in ports and airports here first,” says Dr Christopher. When pets fall ill, Dr Mitra says they do not spread the infection, because they’re mostly indoors.

Can my pet dog be a carrier?

Technically speaking, yes, though again, since there’s no reported case, there’s no need to worry. Dr Mitra says that CoV infections spread not only via the air and the respiratory tract, but also if contaminated faecal matter comes in contact with another creature’s mouth. And if your pet is on the road for a walk, at dog farms or kennels or even inside condominiums for a poop, there is the risk of infection, but again, since the virus has not been seen as yet in animals in India, there is no reason to panic. Also, Dr Christopher says CoV infections in dogs and cats are less severe.

Can I get it from my pet?

The Wuhan crisis is suspected to have started from the seafood market there. While human beings are not the hosts for the CoV, the intermediary host is yet to be known, says Dr Christopher. He explains that, “The Corona group of viruses requires a lot of hard work to go through passages of one primate to the other. However, the simplicity of their structure makes them strong. They evolve, and after genetic mutation, they change strains and the primary host may or may not survive.”

If I am harbouring the CoV infection, can my dog or cat get it from me?

Dr Christopher says there has been no reported case of reverse transmission.

How can I keep my pet safe?

Dr Mitra recommends getting the vaccination. So far, a prophylactic vaccine is available to prevent CoV infection only in dogs and it has been used since the outbreak of SARS in 2003. “Like polio drops given to children before the age of five, the CCV (Canine Coronavirus Vaccine) can be administered in dogs as per their age, breed and health in a schedule suggested by the vet. It can also be included in combination vaccines to protect dogs from other viruses,” he says.