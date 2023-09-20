Xpert MTB/RIF molecular test for tuberculosis diagnosis to cost 20% less

September 20, 2023 02:50 am | Updated 02:50 am IST - CHENNAI

Danaher Corporation, which sells the Xpert MTB/RIF molecular test for diagnosing tuberculosis (TB) and rifampicin resistance, has announced a lowering of the price of its standard TB test cartridge to $7.97, a 20% reduction from the current price of $9.98 in low- and middle-income countries. The announcement comes in the wake of mounting international pressure to drop the price by 50%.

Danaher Corporation will provide the cartridges at a reduced price to the Global Fund and to less-developed countries eligible for Cepheid’s Global Access Programme, according to a Danaher Corporation press release.

Danaher Corporation says that by cutting the price to about $8, the company will be selling the test at cost and will not be earning any profit. In addition, the company also announced that it will bring in an “internationally accredited third-party” to validate the actual cost on an annual basis and adjust the price, if necessary. This arrangement has been made so that the company earns no profit from the sale of these cartridge.

“Dropping the price is indeed significant, but it is not applicable to Xpert MTB/XDR test that is used for diagnosing the most severe form of TB, which will remain at about $15,” Stijn Deborggraeve, Diagnostics Advisor, MSF Access Campaign, Geneva, told The Hindu over telephone.

Dr. Deborggraeve said the arrangement with an internationally accredited third-party to assess the actual cost of the test annually will mean that if the cost of the cartridges declines with increased volume, the price of the tests will drop further. “It is important that the third-party makes the cost of production of Xpert MTB/RIF molecular test public. The company should also drop the cost of other diagnostic tests for HIV, and Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B,” Dr. Deborggraeve said.

According to a Global Fund release, in 2022 alone, an estimated 20 million Xpert cartridges were procured, and the new agreement will enable over five million more tests to be provided, thus significantly expanding access to communities that need it the most.

India uses both Cepheid’s Xpert MTB/RIF and Truenat molecular tests; Truenat is produced locally by Molbio Diagnostics.