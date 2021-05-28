Health

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | Origins of COVID-19

In this episode of Worldview, our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a look at the global search for the origins of the coronavirus, and why the controversial lab-leak theory just won’t go away.

It has been 18 months since the first few cases of the SARS-CoV-2 was reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan. After 168 million cases worldwide, three-and-a-half million deaths, the focus is returning to where the virus emerged from.

What is India’s position on the lab-leak theory and COVID-19's origins?

