World Patient Safety Day: WHO calls for global action to reduce diagnostic errors

On the eve of World Patient Safety Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged all stakeholders to commit to reducing diagnostic errors and improving patient safety.

The WHO emphasised that delayed, incorrect, or missed diagnoses can prolong illness and, in some cases, result in disability or even death.

World Patient Safety Day, observed annually on September 17, was established by the WHO in 2019 following the adoption of resolution WHA72.6 by the World Health Assembly.

"Patient safety refers to preventing and reducing risks, errors and harm that patients may experience during healthcare provision," Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, said.

The resolution was a response to the high global rate of avoidable medical errors and patient harm, highlighting the urgent need for action to minimise harm in healthcare settings.

The goal of World Patient Safety Day is to raise awareness about the critical importance of patient safety in healthcare systems worldwide. This year's theme focuses on enhancing diagnosis for patient safety, under the slogan "Get it right, make it safe!"

"On this day, we join patients and their families, healthcare professionals, leaders, policymakers, and civil society in highlighting the crucial importance of accurate and timely diagnosis in promoting patient safety," Wazed said.

Accurate diagnosis is fundamental to identifying a patient's health condition and achieving it requires collaboration between patients and healthcare teams, she said. The diagnostic process is often complex and lengthy, and errors can occur at any stage, often with severe consequences. Delayed, incorrect, or missed diagnoses can prolong illness and, in some cases, lead to disability or even death, Wazed added.

Findings from the Global Member State survey to assess the implementation of the Global Patient Safety Action Plan 2021-2030 indicated that only 47 per cent of countries are addressing diagnostic safety. "However, I am pleased to say that our Member States have been notably more proactive in addressing diagnostic safety compared to other regions," Wazed stated.

"Policymakers and healthcare leaders should cultivate positive workplace environments and ensure access to high-quality diagnostic tools," she stressed.

Healthcare professionals should be encouraged to continuously enhance their skills and address unconscious biases in their judgement. Additionally, patients should be supported and empowered to actively engage throughout their diagnostic journey, Wazed underlined.

