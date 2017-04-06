Fine fettle of the arts

The immersive media is also a platform to discuss marginalised health issues — whether it is art, films or books. To commemorate World Health Day, here is a medley of art forms about health issues we do not talk about often.

Artist Deepa Nath’s works on female bodies and intimacy are a collective reminder on the value of sexual wellbeing. Her portrayal of the frustration and the anxiety in her collection ‘Raasa’ evokes a sense of solidarity with something emotional and rich. Deepa explains the value of sexual health, “There are various aspects that constitute the health and well being of a human, of which sexual health is an important and vital part. It requires a positive and respectful approach. It not only takes care of physical needs but emotional wellbeing which is directly responsible for social wellbeing. Sexual health can not be maintained without respect for the partner. My series Raasa is about intimacy, respect and bonding, which is an inspiration from Kamasutra.”

Jerry Pinto on Em and the Big Hoom

Author Jerry Pinto curates a tense atmosphere surrounding mental health in A Book of Light: When a Loved One has a Different Mind, a compilation of submitted stories that collectively acknowledge the sensitivity to human fragility and and heralded a celebration of life. Pinto’s own book Em and the Big Hoom is a semi-fictional account of his mother’s mental illness.

Curfewed Night by Basharat Peer is one of the few books that addresses post-traumatic stress disorder in children. A harrowing account of the Kashmiri conflict, the book leaves plenty of afterthought regarding the effects of trauma though it does not directly tackle the issue.

Mental health on screen

The feature film Dear Zindagi artfully addresses the theme of mental health and how it affects a person’s outlook on life. Gauri Shinde tackles the way Indian society talks about mental health without trivialising it. Protagonist Kaira’s issues are conveyed through her family relationships, friendships and her ambition which makes audiences pause to consider how a social life is impacted by mental health and vice versa. The film reminds us that depression and anxiety are very much real and have taxing effects.

Devdas is set in the early 1900s where addiction and depression were not openly discussed. The movie, however, touches on abuse and delineates how grave circumstances can be when untreated.

Documentary photographer Monica Tiwari offers viewers of her work a look into migrants’ lives and how they are affected, health-wise. Taking an angle on the Sunderbans and global-warming, Monica encapsulates myriad cases of stress and perseverance in single images. We often do not think about the health of those less fortunate than us; Monica’s work drives us to do just that.

Kalki Koechlin plays a girl with cerebral palsy in the moving Margarita, with a Straw. Director Shonali Bose approaches the notions of sexuality and cultural differences in a respectful and sweet manner. Despite the sweet nature of Bose’s approach, the film is one of the first that reminds audiences that the non-degenerative disease does not make them any less human.

These mediums continue to engage audiences and create new discourses, bringing new perspectives to long-existing illnesses, as well as showing various approaches to serious issues and how they tread that fine line between sensitivity and trivialisation.