Worksite interventions led to regression of HbA1c levels in 25% of employee-participants: study

July 27, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST - CHENNAI:

A worksite intervention model — a combination of healthy eating, physical activities and relaxation techniques — has demonstrated regression of HbA1c (three months blood glucose average) to normal levels of below 5.7% in 25% of employee-participants. Drop in systolic blood pressure as well as reduction in weight and waist circumference were also found.

Releasing the findings of the country’s corporate worksite report — “INDIA-WORKS” (Integrating Diabetes Prevention in Workplaces) — on Wednesday, Jeemon Panniyammakal, additional professor of Epidemiology, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology, said one of the main indicators — glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) values — regressed to normal optimal level in 547 of the total 2,108 employee-participants.

An average of one kg reduction in body weight, which was a big achievement at the population level, was observed, he said. At the end of two-year follow-up, on an average, there was one cm reduction in waist circumference. Despite COVID-19, the programme achieved a population average of 3mmHg reduction in systolic blood pressure that translates to a 15% to 20% reduction in hypertension, he told reporters.

The Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), in association with Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), Chennai, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum, Emory University and Harvard University, U.S.A., collaborated on the study that was conducted over six years (2016-2022) across 11 worksites (steel and manufacturing plants, locomotive industry and refineries) in five States — Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha — according to a press release.

Key observations

A total of 6,265 employees, who volunteered, were screened in 11 worksites across the country. These were the key observations: nine of 10 participants screened were overweight or obese, nearly half of those screened were at a high risk of developing diabetes and one of three reported hypertension.

One of five reported clustering of multiple conditions together. Hypertension and diabetes were the most common coexisting conditions. “We looked at the main drivers of clustering of risk conditions. The main driver was obesity. We looked at general obesity based on Body Mass Index and central obesity based on waist circumference,” he said.

A total of 2,108 high risk individuals were selected for the intervention. Majority of them were middle aged, with the mean age being 45. A large majority of them — 77% — were male.

“We designed a multi-pronged strategy for lifestyle intervention at the worksites…We structured lifestyle education through regular classes,” he said.

High stress levels

V. Mohan, chairman of the MDRF and Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, said stress levels were high and physical activity was less in worksites. “We found that 70% of the workforce were leading a sedentary lifestyle. Through this intervention programme, we found that regular physical activity improved,” he said.

The intervention had a series of 16 modules comprising several components of a healthy diet, plenty of exercises, including walking, flexibility, aerobics and relaxation through yoga and stretch exercises. “We gave them pedometers and asked them to count their steps. In sites in Chennai, they also had resistance training,” he said. Dr. Mohan said 88% of those who completed all 16 classes were able to achieve regression of HbA1C to normal levels.

D. Prabhakaran, executive director, Centre for Chronic Disease Control, New Delhi and professor, PHFI, said INDIA-WORKS programme demonstrates population average reduction in cardiometabolic risk factors such as weight, waist circumference, blood pressure and HbA1c.