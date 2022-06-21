Women Uninterrupted | Podcast Series

Women Uninterrupted is an inter-generational podcast bringing you different, difficult and uninterrupted conversations about being a woman

“I hate hearing my own voice.”

“My picture for the cover? You said it’s a podcast and I don’t have to show my face!”

That’s our target guest. The one who wants to be invisible - we bring them out of their comfort zones, we talk to them over kombucha and cold coffee. Till they feel - hey, we can do this. And then they get so hooked (we hope) that they have to get on our podcast, sit through days of conceptualisation, recording and re-recording, mortified by our own slipups and erms and uhs, editing painstakingly, and as happened one day, starting all over again when the new software…well…never mind. In our mistakes were our best corrections.

Women Uninterrupted has turned now into a community podcast: where women of different ages come together for conversations outside of our podcast studio, inspired by it. These are sometimes, in some other spaces, held behind closed doors - or not held at all. But they are important conversations we must have to function better. How do we get them to begin?

We found that the more the older generations spoke, the more the younger did - when moderated! The larger the number of younger women who spoke, the larger the numbers of older women who joined. Here on our podcast, we gathered voices which are not easily reconciled.

Intergenerational practice is deployed by Generations Working Together, Linking Generations, Bridging the Generations, the Beth Johnson Foundation, and perhaps countless others. Women Uninterrupted recognises the significant role this practice can play in building cohesive communities. This is a community effort and will remain so.

The Women Uninterrupted podcast was produced by The Scribbling Pad for The Hindu. It is brought to you by BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd.

The first episode of the Women Uninterrupted podcast was released on June 20, 2022. You can see all available episodes of the podcast here.