Explained | Will a limited and conditional WTO nod to remove intellectual property rights on the use of COVID-19 vaccines help? 

In October 2020, at the WTO’s TRIPS Council, India and South Africa proposed that the WTO do away with certain provisions of the TRIPS Agreement for the duration of the pandemic to facilitate access to technologies necessary for the production of vaccines and medicines. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

What are some of the hurdles in the draft agreement? What do India’s pharmaceutical companies say?

The story so far: At the World Trade Organisation (WTO) negotiations, a consensus is in sight on a pending proposal championed by India and South Africa in 2020 that sought to remove intellectual property rights restrictions on the use of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and diagnostic devices. The reprieve, however, will come with certain conditions, which are still under discussion.

What are the terms of the proposal?

In October 2020, at the WTO’s Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Council, India and South Africa proposed that the WTO do away with certain provisions of the TRIPS Agreement for the duration of the pandemic to facilitate access to technologies necessary for the production of vaccines and medicines. Such a waiver would aid scaling up of local production, critical to ensure wider access to affordable and effective vaccines. Most of these patents are held by pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. and the European Union. The waiver proposal was blocked at the TRIPS Council and the WTO ministerial Council though there have been several rounds of discussions involving ministers of several WTO member-countries. In the last year though 100 countries, including the U.S., supported the proposal, the EU remained a stumbling block. But now the EU too appears to be calling a truce.

What is the latest development?

Reports have emerged that India, South Africa, the U.S. and the EU have arrived at an agreement. A draft of this agreement, that has been circulated among 164 members of the WTO, is likely to be taken up for discussion this fortnight. A consensus of all members is necessary for a proposal to be approved. The draft says all patent rights that protect the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines will be waived of for three-five years. Usually, there are multiple patents that cover even a single COVID vaccine and the draft says all of these line-patents too would stand temporarily waived. All member countries, through their governments, can authorise the manufacture as well as export of vaccines produced in these conditions.

Is this a breakthrough?

There’s conflicting opinion on this. On the one hand, the pandemic isn’t over, and despite the widespread adoption of vaccines, (many of them employing very novel technology platforms such as mRNA and adenovirus vaccine technology) the evidence is overwhelming that vaccines are only protective against severe disease but ineffective at curbing transmission. It is possible that vaccines developed using the early strains of the virus may become ineffective over time and newer ones, potentially employing newer approaches, may be necessary in the months and years ahead. As relatively few countries have expertise in making vaccines, a waiver of this sort could help improve global access. These same set of reasons, critics of the draft say, could be used to argue that such a waiver for vaccines is too little, too late. Global facilities such as COVAX, that are charged with ensuring all countries get vaccines now have too many vaccines — a flip from merely three months ago — when there was a scarcity. India too has multiple manufacturers and technology platforms, and greater than 60% of the population is fully vaccinated. All this, without patent waivers. While pharmaceutical patents have historically been impediments to the manufacture of affordable, high-quality drugs, the global nature of the pandemic has seen that even though richer nations hoarded vaccines, prioritising multiple inoculations for their citizens, over even a single shot for African countries, intellectual property rights on its own didn’t prove to be a hurdle. There are other major lacunae in the draft agreement.

What are some of the hurdles in the draft agreement?

Critics say that central to the process of vaccine manufacturing are ‘trade secrets’ that specify the ingredients and chain of steps necessary to make them. The current waiver doesn’t automatically compel patent rights holders to share this information with a potential manufacturer for free. Another drawback is that this waiver is limited to vaccines. The original proposal sought a waiver on therapeutics and diagnostics and the agreement only says that a “discussion” on this can be held after six months. Access to new drugs and diagnostic technologies are necessary to keep people safe everywhere.

What do India’s pharmaceutical companies say?

Though no one has commented on the draft, prominent drug and vaccine companies in India haven’t been very vocal on the need for a waiver. But the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), comprising Indian subsidiaries of western pharmaceutical companies, has been critical. Waiving of intellectual property rights will neither lead to increased production of vaccines nor practical solutions to fight the virus, as IP “is not the barrier” to vaccines. The Indian Drug Manufacturers Association, on the other hand, has supported it, with a caveat. They are more interested in “voluntary licences” by the patent holders to Indian companies with sufficient expertise in this field, and transferring technology to Indian companies against “reasonable” royalties.