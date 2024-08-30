Why the Centre banned 156 irrational fixed dose combinations

The Union Health Ministry has recently banned 156 “irrational” fixed dose combinations (FDC) medicines which includes antibiotics, painkillers, and multivitamins. FDCs are medicines that have two or more active ingredients in a single pill, capsule or shot. As per a gazette notice issued under section 26 A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940, the Ministry said that the production, marketing, and distribution of these drugs are now prohibited due to their associated health risks.

Speaking about the need bring in such measures, a senior Health Ministry official explained that most of the drugs that made it to the banned list were approved by various State authorities but had no research or trials to back-up its safe use in humans. “The new drugs and clinical trial rules of 2019 make it clear that fixed dose combinations are to be considered as new drugs and as such must be approved by the central drug regulator,’’ he said.

The move according to the Central government is aimed at safe guarding the public, ensuring that resistance to certain drugs do not develop in large numbers due to irrational use, and to also curb the misuse of drug administration (knowingly or otherwise) where not warranted. Meanwhile, as per the government notification, the matter was examined by an expert committee appointed by the Central Government and other related authorities, with them recommending that there is no therapeutic justification for the ingredients contained in the said FDCs. “The Central government is satisfied that the use of the FDC drug is likely to involve risk to human beings whereas safer alternatives to the said drug are available,” notes the Health Ministry.

Mefenamic acid + Paracetamol injection, Cetirizine HCl + Paracetamol + Phenylephrine HCl, Levocetirizine + Phenylephrine HCl + Paracetamol, Paracetamol + Chlorphenamine Maleate + Phenyl Propanolamine and Camylofin Dihydrochloride 25 mg + Paracetamol 300 mg are some of the FDCs on the list.

Speaking about the ban, Anil Bansal, member of the Delhi Medical Association, said that irrational combination drugs can pose significant health risks in a community that is known to buy over-the-counter drugs. “The lack of knowledge and awareness can work against the patient’s welfare,” he said.

Dr. Bansal added that since these medicines are being introduced into the market without proper research and randomised controlled trials their safety does come under scrutiny.

