Watch | Why is World Toilet Day observed?

19 November 2021 12:01 IST

A video on World Toilet Day observed on November 19 every year

World Toilet Day is observed on November 19 every year by the United Nations. The day is to raise awareness about the importance of sanitation and inspire collective action to tackle the global sanitation crisis.

This year's subject is tied in with valuing toilets.

The campaign emphasises the way that toilets and the sanitation systems that help them are underfunded, ineffectively managed or neglected in many parts of the world.