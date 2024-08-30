Why disconnecting from work is important for mental well being

It used to be a point of pride: working round the clock, at all hours and being known in the family as the workaholic. But increasingly over the last decade, employees, backed by health professionals and research, have begun to say ‘enough’. Being the first to arrive and last to leave the workplace is no longer seen as behaviour to be modelled; constantly taking calls and emails after office hours is frowned upon and being able to enjoy days off, without work intruding upon personal time, is the goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

And in line with this, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic where the work from home culture was often blamed for blurring personal and professional boundaries, Australia, this week, became the latest in a list of countries that give employees the right to disconnect.

What does this mean? It means that workers in Australia can now refuse to respond to work-related communication outside of their working hours, unless doing so is unreasonable. This does not mean employers cannot contact employees outside work hours, but it does mean that the employee can choose to ignore this communication. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is reported to have said: “We want to make sure that just as people don’t get paid 24 hours a day, they don’t have to work for 24 hours a day. It’s a mental health issue, frankly, as well, for people to be able to disconnect from their work and connect with their family and their life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But how seriously is work impacting mental health taken in India, where CEOs/founders of companies have extolled the virtues of working long hours and eschewing weekends, where around 90% of the workforce is in the unorganised sector, where a gig economy thrives, often putting its workers at risk physically and mentally, and where a State government had considered extending daily work days to 14 hours?

According to data from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) India ranks among the top 10 countries when it comes to the number of hours worked per week, at an average of 47.7 – over 13 hours more than average work week in Germany, at 34.3.

Long hours of work, combined with other factors can impact a person’s mental health, says Paulomi Sudhir, professor of clinical psychology, NIMHANS. “What you do and what your workplace is like also play a role in this. There are both systemic and individual factors – for some people there may not be a choice as to how many hours they work or how long they stay in office. For others there may be factors such as how much responsibility their role involves or how they plan their day,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overworking can decrease productivity and lead to burnout and the inability to switch off can lead to exhaustion and poor mental health, Dr. Sudhir pointed out. “Most of us don’t practise this but switching off, both physically and mentally from work is very important. It’s part of self care – if you can’t switch off from work, and this perhaps affects your sleep and your eating habits, then all of these can affect your mental well being,” she said.

Leisure and breaks are crucial – studies have shown for instance that in high-stress jobs such as the military and paramilitary forces, not being able to get leave is a critical factor contributing to stress, she said. “Breaks play an important restorative function for positive mental health outcomes.”

Long, unsocial or inflexible hours is listed as one of the risk factors to mental health, by the World Health Organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

As much as disconnecting from work is healthy and vital, cultural constraints in India, where workers are trained to work long hours, pose a barrier, said Sona Mitra, principal economist at IWWAGE, a Delhi-based organisation that aims at facilitating the agenda of women’s economic empowerment

“While the hybrid work model is great for flexibility, the expectation to respond immediately in order to show accountability that developed during the pandemic, has persisted even now. This means there is no ‘off’ time for employees. Women especially, are disproportionately affected as they are still expected to be primary caregivers of the household. In India, women spend almost five hours per day more than men on unpaid work at home. Imagine the length of the work day plus the time spent doing household work – where is the rest? This is how their mental health begins to get impacted,” she said.

The right to disconnect apart, Dr. Mitra pointed to the fact that several countries have now moved to four day weeks, recognising the importance of weekends and time away from work. “Studies have shown that when these sort of arrangements are in place, it not only raises productivity, it boosts the mental health of the entire workforce. Why can’t the global south begin to think about this,” she asked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.