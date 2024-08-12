ADVERTISEMENT

WHO’s emergency committee to meet on August 14 over mpox

Published - August 12, 2024 05:03 pm IST - Geneva

The committee will decide on whether the outbreak, currently sweeping through several African countries, constitutes a public health emergency of international concern

Christian Musema, a laboratory nurse, takes a sample from a child declared a suspected case Mpox at the the treatment centre in Munigi, following Mpox cases in Nyiragongo territory near Goma, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo. File photograph | Photo Credit: Reuters

The World Health Organization’s emergency committee will meet on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 to decide whether to trigger its highest alert level over an Mpox outbreak sweeping through several African countries.

The WHO said in a note to journalists that the closed virtual meeting will start at 1000 GMT Wednesday.

“The Committee will provide me with its views on whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern,” WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X . If that turns out to be the case they will advice on “how to better prevent and reduce the spread of the disease”, he added.

New mpox clade Ib disproportionately affects children

Formerly known as monkeypox, mpox is an infectious disease caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals but can also be passed from human to human through close physical contact .The disease causes fever, muscle aches and large boil-like skin lesions.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is the country currently most affected by the latest outbreak, with 14,479 confirmed and suspected cases by August 3 and 455 deaths, according to the African Union’s health agency.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

