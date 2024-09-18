WHO urges promotion of healthy diet, physical activity in Southeast Asia

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (September 17, 2024) called on countries in the global health body’s ‘South-East Asia Region’ to strengthen policies and promote healthy diets and physical activity to combat the rising numbers of overweight individuals, obesity, and the spread of non-communicable diseases, which are leading causes of death in the region.

Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO, South-East Asia, speaking at the inaugural event of a regional meeting to “promote healthy diets and food environments, and physical activity through policies and enabling environments” said that the burden of being overweight, obese, and their associated metabolic disorders has been steadily rising in the region, affecting both children and adults.

Ms. Wazed added that the trends had fuelled a surge in non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer, which were responsible for nearly two-thirds of all deaths in the region.

The South-East Asia Region was experiencing rapid demographic transition with urbanisation and economic growth further driving unhealthy diets, reduced physical activity and more sedentary lifestyles.

“Healthy diets and regular physical activity are fundamental to achieving this target. However, this requires more than knowledge and behaviour change — it calls for creating enabling environments that support and encourage healthier choices,” Ms. Wazed said.

“Strong regulatory frameworks and policies are crucial for creating healthier food environments at home, school, retail and digital spaces, as well as safe recreational areas and walkways, especially in urban settings. Fiscal policies should also incentivise healthy diets,” she said.

“Several countries in the region have already made significant progress by introducing food labelling regulations, banning trans fats in food, and implementing taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages, but further action is necessary,’’ the WHO said in a statement.

