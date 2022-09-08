WHO South-East Asia Region to speed up progress for NCD prevention and control

The 75th regional committee session of WHO South-East Asia is being held in Bhutan

The member countries of the World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia Region on Wednesday resolved to accelerate progress for the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases, including oral and eye care. “The Region must build on the progress made in the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases. Though the trends are in the right direction, we need to accelerate efforts to achieve global, regional, and national goals,” said Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, WHO South-East Asia Region, while participating in the ongoing 75th regional committee session of WHO South-East Asia at Bhutan.

Non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory disease and diabetes, account for almost two-thirds of all deaths in the WHO South-East Asian Region. Nearly half of these deaths occurred prematurely between the ages of 30 and 69 years in 2021. The meeting noted the continuing high burden of disease and death due to cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases, a large number of untreated cases of dental caries and oral health conditions, and challenges in the provision of comprehensive eye care.

The Member countries endorsed the implementation roadmap for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases in South-East Asia 2022–2030, and two action plans - for oral health in South-East Asia 2022–2030 and the Action Plan for integrated people-centered eye care in South-East Asia 2022–2030 during the session.

