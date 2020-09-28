WHO says 120 million rapid COVID-19 tests to be provided to poorer countries

Some 120 million rapid diagnostic tests for coronavirus will be made available to low- and middle-income countries at a maximum of $5 per unit, the World Health Organization said on Monday.
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the manufacturers Abbott and SD Biosensor had agreed with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to “make 120 million of these new, highly portable and easy-to-use rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests available over a period of six months”.
He told a news conference in Geneva the tests were currently priced at a maximum of $5 each but were expected to become cheaper.
“This will enable the expansion of testing, particularly in hard-to-reach areas that do not have laboratory facilities or enough trained health workers to carry out tests,” Tedros said.
“This is a vital addition to the testing capacity and especially important in areas of high transmission.”
