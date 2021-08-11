WHO decision on Covaxin EUA in September

A top vaccines official at the World Health Organization says the agency expects to make a decision in September on an emergency use authorisation for the Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine made by Bharat Biotech, a shot that has yet to be authorised by any Western regulatory authorities.

Mariangela Simao, a WHO Assistant Director-General for vaccines, says the UN health agency’s assessment of the Bharat Biotech vaccine was “quite advanced” and officials hoped for a decision by mid-September.

Few studies have been published on the shot. Indian researchers have yet to share any advanced research about the vaccine, which has been authorised and used in India.

Scientists in India say the vaccine is about 78% effective, but there are questions about how it performs in the real world, including against variants. There are many vaccines in the final stages of the pipeline, Dr. Simao said.