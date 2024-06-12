ADVERTISEMENT

WHO confirms human case of bird flu in India; four-year-old infected in West Bengal

Published - June 12, 2024 11:02 am IST

The four-year-old child, infected with bird flu, was admitted to the pediatric ICU of a local hospital in West Bengal

Reuters

The WHO said further sporadic human cases could occur as this virus is one of the most prevalent avian influenza viruses circulating in poultry in different regions. File | Photo Credit: AP

The World Health Organization (WHO) on June 11 said a case of human infection with bird flu caused by the H9N2 virus was detected in a four-year-old child in India’s West Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The patient was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) of a local hospital due to persistent severe respiratory issues, high fever and abdominal cramps in February, and was discharged three months later after diagnosis and treatment, the WHO said.

Also Read | Does bird flu have the potential to turn into the next pandemic?

The patient had exposure to poultry at home and in his surroundings, and there were no known person reporting symptoms of respiratory illness among his family and other contacts, the agency said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Information on the vaccination status and details of antiviral treatment were not available at the time of reporting, the WHO added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Does India need to be concerned about the avian flu outbreak? | In Focus podcast

This is the second human infection of H9N2 bird flu from India, with the first in 2019, the agency said.

While the H9N2 virus typically tends to cause mild illness, the United Nations agency said that further sporadic human cases could occur as this virus is one of the most prevalent avian influenza viruses circulating in poultry in different regions.

Avian influenza: Centre asks States to be vigilant

An immediate response from the Indian health ministry was not available during late hours.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US