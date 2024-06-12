GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

WHO confirms human case of bird flu in India; four-year-old infected in West Bengal

The four-year-old child, infected with bird flu, was admitted to the pediatric ICU of a local hospital in West Bengal

Published - June 12, 2024 11:02 am IST

Reuters
The WHO said further sporadic human cases could occur as this virus is one of the most prevalent avian influenza viruses circulating in poultry in different regions. File

The WHO said further sporadic human cases could occur as this virus is one of the most prevalent avian influenza viruses circulating in poultry in different regions. File | Photo Credit: AP

The World Health Organization (WHO) on June 11 said a case of human infection with bird flu caused by the H9N2 virus was detected in a four-year-old child in India’s West Bengal.

The patient was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) of a local hospital due to persistent severe respiratory issues, high fever and abdominal cramps in February, and was discharged three months later after diagnosis and treatment, the WHO said.

Also Read | Does bird flu have the potential to turn into the next pandemic?

The patient had exposure to poultry at home and in his surroundings, and there were no known person reporting symptoms of respiratory illness among his family and other contacts, the agency said.

Information on the vaccination status and details of antiviral treatment were not available at the time of reporting, the WHO added.

Does India need to be concerned about the avian flu outbreak? | In Focus podcast

This is the second human infection of H9N2 bird flu from India, with the first in 2019, the agency said.

While the H9N2 virus typically tends to cause mild illness, the United Nations agency said that further sporadic human cases could occur as this virus is one of the most prevalent avian influenza viruses circulating in poultry in different regions.

Avian influenza: Centre asks States to be vigilant

An immediate response from the Indian health ministry was not available during late hours.

Related Topics

health / Avian Influenza Outbreak

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.