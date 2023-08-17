WHO asks countries to work towards unlocking the power of traditional medicine

August 17, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - GANDHINAGAR

The World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday urged countries around the world to work towards unlocking the power of traditional medicine and provide evidence and action-based suggestions that can be interpreted into a global strategy.

He was speaking at WHO’s first global summit on traditional medicine, which is part of the ongoing G-20 Health Ministers’ meeting in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat. “I hope that the Gujarat Declaration will integrate use of traditional medicines in national health systems, and help unlock the power of traditional medicine through science,” Dr. Tedros said at the event, which is being co-hosted by the Ministry of Ayush.

Ancient wisdom, modern science

Also addressing the meeting, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that by embracing ancient wisdom and modern science, the G-20 nations could collectively work towards achieving the UN’s health-related Sustainable Development Goals while fostering an ethos of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

“In modern times, the demand for natural and herbal-based pharmaceuticals and cosmetics underscores the enduring significance of traditional healing practices,” he said.

Dr. Mandaviya further explained that WHO’s Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, headquartered in Jamnagar, Gujarat, accelerates advancements in traditional medicine globally.

The Health Minister conducted bilateral meetings with several G-20 members — European Union, Saudi Arabia and Germany — at the event.

Medical value travel

He also launched the Advantage Healthcare India Portal, for an upcoming exhibition and conference on medical value travel. Dr. Mandaviya emphasised that medical value travel would enable greater knowledge-sharing, sustainable partnerships and increased synergies, contributing to building a stronger global health architecture. Dr. Tedros also said that by leveraging medical value travel, countries could offer specialised resources and services that may not be available, affordable, or accessible in other parts of the world.

India currently has a medical workforce of 13 lakh allopathic doctors, 8 lakh AYUSH doctors, and 34 lakh nurses, auxiliary nurses and midwives, said Dr. Mandaviya. “Through this highly qualified and skilful workforce, India plans to contribute to an organised system of workforce mobility, wherein India’s healthcare professionals travel to different parts of the world, to serve the global community,” he added.

Reiterating that health is perceived as a service in India, the Health Minister said that the nation aspired to create a people-centric, value-based system of healthcare. “We strive to build a more inclusive and equitable world where healthcare knows no boundaries and where skilled healthcare professionals can make a difference wherever they are. Our collective efforts will be towards creating a healthcare ecosystem that embraces the voice of every nation, every citizen and every being,” he added.

