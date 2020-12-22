What is MAKE SMTHNG?

No-cook fig and nut balls

The guidelines for this initiative by the Green Peace include cook your own food, share, DIY, upcycle, buy second hand, etc

A Green Peace initiative to promote creative alternatives to consumerism and reduce its effect on the climate, the guidelines for MAKE SMTHNG campaign are simple. Share, DIY, upcycle, go plastic free, fix old electronics, buy second hand, grow your food, cook your food and many other ideas.

The campaign is now online through their Facebook and Instagram pages and it shares hundreds of creations by people around the world. Their website says the idea is, “If you have made something, you will buy more consciously next time, whether it is food, fashion or mobile phones. Your experience of creating an original will lead you to reflect on your consumption patterns and you will be more likely to find a way to repair, care for and share your goods before throwing them out. It is essential that we restore this culture in our communities, and make spaces where skills and knowledge are shared an essential part of our urban life.”

This Christmas, let’s try and create things that are good not only for Nature but also for us. “The process of making something itself is therapeutic. It is also a way of expressing emotions, of using our senses to bring happiness. Being creative is therefore not only good for nature but also great for the overall well-being of a person. Now can be the best time to start, with Christmas right around the corner,” says Thenndral S, psychological counsellor and founder of Eros Psycoun Services, Chennai.

No-cook fig and nut balls Meghna Purandare, a health food blogger (meghnas.com), suggests a healthy alternative to store bought sugar-loaded sweets: a box of no-cook fig and nut balls. “This is a healthy snack. Figs are rich in iron, fibre, vitamins and micro nutrients. Chia seeds contain protein, almond is gluten-free and rich in omega 3. Ginger helps with digestion,” says Vinitha Krishnan, consultant nutritionist, SIMS Hospital, Chennai.

Ingredients 3/4th cup figs, soaked in warm hot water for five minutes, drained

3/4th cup almonds, roughly ground

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp whey protein or pea protein powder (optional)

1 tsp fresh orange zest

1/2 tsp cinnamon powder

1/2 tsp ginger powder

1 pinch nutmeg powder

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method

Soak figs in warm water, drain, and make a rough paste with the coconut oil.

Add all other ingredient to a food processor and blitz.

Make small balls and garnish with desiccated coconut and orange zest.

Makes 10 balls.

