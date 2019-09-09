What is Prehabilitation?

If you want to safeguard your body against injuries or want quick recovery after surgery, then prehab is your best bet. Prehabilitation is the building of muscle strength before surgery or before embarking on training for a sports event (like a marathon), so that recovery is faster (after surgery), and injury is prevented (in the case of training). “Prehab improves the present condition of muscles and joints to take care of weaknesses that may arise later,” says Dr Deepak Chaudhary, Director, Sports Injury at Delhi’s BLK Hospital.

Aware of the benefits, professional athletes adopt the proactive approach, as it helps them to fight muscular imbalances, strengthen core muscles, and improve movement. “Many amateur sportspersons stop playing following a ligament tear or shoulder injury. If on prehab, they can easily get back into action,” says Dr Maninder Shah Singh, Senior Consultant at Indian Spinal Injury Centre, Delhi.

“Prehab is an old concept, but the practice is new with more scientific evidence now,” says Dr Singh. He recommends it to his patients, but only 20% of them take it, he says, because in our country when a person is advised surgery, they often want it immediately.

According to Dr Chaudhary, prehab maintains a balance between cardio-vascular strength and flexibility, when supported by a good dietary plan and hydration. It’s especially helpful for those leading a sedentary lifestyle.

Prehab is considered most useful for players who need shoulder, hip, knee and ankle surgeries. But it also helps those undergoing cancer treatment and reconstruction. Dr Mehboob Ali, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, West Midlands Hospital, UK, refers his patients to a prehab service to help them get fit with exercises during the period leading up to surgery. “It gives them a psychological boost and positive outlook to fight cancer when on adjuvant treatment. Prehab is pre-conditioned rehabilitation that saves time, effort, stress and expense of struggling to get better when you’re in pain,” he says.

