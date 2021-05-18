What is it | Are you part of the LOHAS crowd?

LOHAS stands for lifestyles of health and sustainability, a reference to a group of people culturally bound by the same ethos

An acronym for lifestyles of health and sustainability, LOHAS is a term used by marketeers to define a category of people who see the link between the health of the individual with that of the planet. The belief feeds people being economically and socially responsible. They are willing to spend on locally grown organic produce; all-natural products in beauty, fashion, home cleaning; energy efficient appliances; preventive medicine; eco-tourism; Fairtrade products. They are also willing to forego profits from sectors like oil, so are more likely to make ‘green investments’. The lifestyle taps into the idea of conscious and mindful living.

Research published in 2015 in The Hungarian Journal of Nutrition Marketing says that while the “strongest influence appears in the food industry,” it is really across industries that the impact has begun to be seen. Hence, innovative products — such as banana fibre sanitary pads and diapers, bamboo toothbrushes, mushroom packaging, cactus leather — find shelf space.

The segment was first identified in the 1990s by sociologist Paul Ray as a cultural group. It turned into a consumer group, when the Natural Marketing Institute gave it the term LOHAS in 2002, says an article published in the Economics of Sustainable Development in 2019. A further tapering of LOHAS has been LOVOS: a lifestyle of voluntary simplicity that follows the less-is-more principle that is against consumerism.

Today, people leading LOHAS usually live in cities, have a higher than average income, and a university education. While they are invested in the group through social causes, and care about the environment, they also practise self-care which makes quality products and services important. You would associate words like ‘clean products’ or ‘monthly cleanse’ with them.

“Most people in India don’t have the bandwidth to think like that. Of the 100 patients I see, maybe three or four fall into this category,” says Pune-based pulmonologist Dr Sundeep Salvi, who is a part of the Doctors for Cleaner Air collective. He says that while it may make some difference in their lives, it is difficult to see a significant health impact because the system does not support big changes at the personal health level. “Say I have asthma, and I do as many things as I can to promote my lung health. But I step out into a polluted environment, where there are diesel buses plying on the road,” he says.

LOHAS then, is more about a few people trying to move a mountain, and in the process, gaining muscle strength themselves.