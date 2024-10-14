What is an aortic aneurysm: Explained

It’s not an unknown condition, but it’s in the news again, after actor Rajinikanth had a health scare recently. The 73-year old was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on September 30. Doctors found that he had an aortic aneurysm, or a swelling in the aorta, the main blood vessel leaving the heart. The actor was treated successfully and discharged on October 3, much to the relief of his fans.

What is an aortic aneurysm?

The aorta is a critical blood vessel through which oxygen-rich blood travels from the heart to the rest of the body. The aorta begins in the left ventricle, goes up towards your head, curves down, goes through your chest and abdominal cavities and ends at your pelvis. An aneurysm is a swelling or a bulge that occurs in a blood vessel when part of its wall weakens.

An abdominal aortic aneurysm, occurs in the abdominal aorta -- the section of the blood vessel that goes through your abdomen. Usually, the walls of aorta are thick enough to handle the force of the blood pressure from the heart. But if this is not the case due to certain health issues perhaps, the walls of the aorta may weaken, causing a widening or ballooning. This bulge can be at risk of tearing.

How does the wall of the aorta get damaged?

The Johns Hopkins Medicine website lists the following as possible factors: high blood pressure, smoking, atherosclerosis, injury, some infections, such as untreated syphilis, some genetic conditions, such as Marfan syndrome and aging.

How is it treated?

Abdominal aortic aneurysms can be treated through endovascular repair, a minimally invasive procedure. Mr. Rajinikanth underwent an endovascular repair. In this procedure, an incision is made through an artery, usually in the groin. A thin catheter is threaded through the artery to the site of the swelling. A stent is then sent along the catheter to where the aneurysm is located. A stent is a tiny tube that helps keep blood vessels open, usually used in weak or narrow vessels. The stent is opened inside the aorta and then stays in place, protecting that part of the blood vessel and allowing blood to flow through.