A video explainer on heterologous booster vaccine.

The number of COVID-19 cases are creeping up the curve since the last week of May. There is a lot of talk about getting a booster or precaution dose. However, there have been discussions and studies about what kind of vaccines to give as the precautionary dose.

In homologous boosting, a person is injected with the same vaccine that was used for the two previous doses. In heterologous boosting, a person is injected with a different vaccine from that was used for the primary dose.

Are heterologous booster shots better? What is the vaccine strategy?