A video explainer on nasal vaccines for COVID-19.

Since the launch of its COVID-19 vaccine programme in early 2021, India has protected millions at home and abroad from the virus. Now, the vaccine journey has entered its newest phase, with the nasal vaccine.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, the makers of Covaxin, has got an approval for its nasal vaccine from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

It is for primary immunisation against COVID-19 in the 18-plus age group, for restricted use in an emergency situation

Nasal vaccines are an alternative to conventional jabs, particularly with children or adults with trypanophobia, or the fear of needles. The vaccine is developed in association with the University of Washington.

What does the nasal vaccine do?

A nasal vaccine is delivered through the nose or mouth. It is expected to work on the mucosal lining, prompting an immune response at the entry points of the virus in the human body. It likely prevents the infection at the entry site itself, thereby also blocking its spread

Scientists have called this - sterilising immunity. Early studies showed that nasal delivery of this vaccine creates a strong immune response throughout the body, especially in the nose and respiratory tract.

