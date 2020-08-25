Watch | What causes body odour?

A video on why the armpits produce a pungent smell while encountering sweat

Scientists have now found the reason for the armpit’s ability to produce body odour also known as BO.

The armpits are home to a diverse community of bacteria. This is part of our natural skin microbiome.

University of York researchers had previously found a unique 'BO enzyme'. This is found in a certain microbe, Staphylococcus hominis, that lives in the human armpit.

When the bacteria in the armpit encounter sweat, they produce pungent products. The by-products, called thioalcohols, are responsible for the odour.

Sweat itself is virtually odourless to humans until bacteria on your skin starts breaking it down.

Body odour can be unique to every individual and can even be used to identify people. Each person’s unique body odour can be influenced by diet, gender, health, and medication.

Previous findings suggest that early humans used to emit a smell too. This smell was an important way of communication during prehistoric times.