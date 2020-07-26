Watch | What are serological surveys?

A serological survey is conducted to assess the prevalence of a disease in a population. It is done by detecting the presence of specific antibodies that are produced against the virus.

Also read | What are the implications of the Delhi sero-survey findings?

A serological survey includes the IgG Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) test. It estimates the proportion of the population exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

In the Delhi serological survey, blood samples of 21,387 people were taken at random. It was found that 22.86% among them had developed antibodies against COVID-19. The results show that a significant proportion of the population is still vulnerable in contracting the virus.