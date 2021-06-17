Health
Wellbeing quiz: Yoga concepts

1. This is a collection of 195 aphorisms and is considered an authoritative text on yoga. Name it.

1. What are asanas?

1. Hand gestures made while performing yoga are called?

1. ………………………….. is a yoga practice that incorporates a set of breathing exercises.

1. Which of the following statements is incorrect about yoga?

