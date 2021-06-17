Wellbeing quiz: Yoga concepts
With International Yoga Day only a few days away, let’s take a quiz on the basics of yoga
1/5
1. This is a collection of 195 aphorisms and is considered an authoritative text on yoga. Name it.
Believed to have been written around 4 A.D. by an Indian sage named Patanjali, the Yoga Sutra is a condensation of two traditions of yoga – ashtanga (eightfold) yoga and kriya (power) yoga. The Yoga Sutra was forgotten for several centuries and saw a revival in the late 19th century.
1. ………………………….. is a yoga practice that incorporates a set of breathing exercises.
While practising pranayama, the breath should be skilfully inhaled, retained and exhaled. It is believed to help one control his ‘prana’ or life energy.
1. Which of the following statements is incorrect about yoga?
The Yoga Sutra defines eight limbs of yoga and only one of them is asanas. Pratyahara (withdrawal from physical stimulus), Dharana (the practice of concentrating attention) and Dhyana (meditation) also are ‘limbs’ of yoga.
