Wellbeing quiz: What is mucormycosis?
India is seeing a rise in cases of mucormycosis, especially among COVID-19 patients. Here is a quiz to understand the basics of this infection…
India is seeing a rise in cases of mucormycosis, especially among COVID-19 patients. Here is a quiz to understand the basics of this infection…
1/5
1. Which of the following organisms causes mucormycosis?
Mucormycosis, also called black fungus, is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes.
1. Mucormycosis usually affects people with …………….
Steroids, which is used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, while reducing lung inflammation also weakens the immunity and increases blood sugar level. If the patient is already immunocompromised and has medical conditions such as diabetes, then they become more vulnerable to this fungal infection.
1. Which of the following statements about mucormycosis is incorrect?
Mucormycosis cannot spread from people and animals. One gets infected due to inhalation or ingestion of the fungal spores. It can also spread from exposure to open wounds.
