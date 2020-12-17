Health
&nbsp;

Wellbeing quiz: Striking a balance

1/5

1. What is the recommended amount of salt one should take in a day, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO)?

1. Why are soft drinks bad for your health?

1. Foods containing which of the following should be avoided for good health?

1. What is the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables that one should take?

1. Which of the following statements is incorrect?

Wellbeing quiz: Striking a balance

RETAKE THE QUIZ
Related Topics
Wellbeing
The Hindu Quizzes
Related Articles

Printable version | Dec 17, 2020 2:19:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/wellbeing-quiz-striking-a-balance/article33353669.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY