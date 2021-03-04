Health
&nbsp;

Wellbeing quiz: Taking care of your body

1/5

1. What is the minimum duration you should spend on scrubbing your hand, while washing it?

1. What is the best hygiene practice when you sneeze or cough?

1. Bathing regularly helps remove dirt, sweat, sebum, germs and .........................

1. What causes smelly feet?

1. Which of the following statements is incorrect?

Wellbeing quiz: Taking care of your body

RETAKE THE QUIZ
Related Topics
Wellbeing
The Hindu Quizzes
Related Articles

Printable version | Mar 4, 2021 5:58:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/wellbeing-quiz-on-personal-hygiene/article33989326.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY