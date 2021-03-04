Wellbeing quiz: Taking care of your body
A quiz on the basics of hygiene
Wellbeing quiz: Taking care of your body
1/5
1. What is the minimum duration you should spend on scrubbing your hand, while washing it?
1. Bathing regularly helps remove dirt, sweat, sebum, germs and .........................
New skin cells are constantly formed at the bottom of the skin. As newer cells continue to form and move up, older cells rise to the surface of your skin and die. What you see on your body are, in fact, dead skin cells. You lose about 40,000 dead skin cells off the surface of our skin every minute.
New skin cells are constantly formed at the bottom of the skin. As newer cells continue to form and move up, older cells rise to the surface of your skin and die. What you see on your body are, in fact, dead skin cells. You lose about 40,000 dead skin cells off the surface of our skin every minute.
1. What causes smelly feet?
The organic acids and chemical compounds released by the bacteria that thrive on sweaty feet give out a bad odour. You can stop your feet from stinking by keeping them clean and dry.
The organic acids and chemical compounds released by the bacteria that thrive on sweaty feet give out a bad odour. You can stop your feet from stinking by keeping them clean and dry.
Wellbeing quiz: Taking care of your body
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Please enter a valid email address.
Printable version | Mar 4, 2021 5:58:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/wellbeing-quiz-on-personal-hygiene/article33989326.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.