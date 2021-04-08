Health
&nbsp;

Wellbeing Quiz | Medicines matter

1/5

1. An antibiotic is effective against...................

1. What do pain relievers do?

1. What are capsule covers made of traditionally?

1. What is the main cause in the development of drug-resistant pathogens?

1. How do inhalers help

Wellbeing Quiz | Medicines matter

RETAKE THE QUIZ
Related Articles

Printable version | Apr 8, 2021 6:56:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/wellbeing-quiz-medicines-matter/article34272583.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY