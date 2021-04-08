Wellbeing Quiz | Medicines matter
Take this quiz on various forms of medicines
Wellbeing Quiz | Medicines matter
1/5
1. An antibiotic is effective against...................
Antibiotics may either kill or inhibit the growth of bacteria. Remember, antibiotics do not work against viral infection.
Antibiotics may either kill or inhibit the growth of bacteria. Remember, antibiotics do not work against viral infection.
1. What do pain relievers do?
A pain reliever keeps injured or damaged cells from making and releasing prostaglandin, a chemical that mediates pain signal
A pain reliever keeps injured or damaged cells from making and releasing prostaglandin, a chemical that mediates pain signal
1. What are capsule covers made of traditionally?
Gelatin is an animal protein, which breaks down in the digestive tract, while the medication in it is absorbed into the bloodstream. In the recent years, plant-based capsule covers are being explored.
Gelatin is an animal protein, which breaks down in the digestive tract, while the medication in it is absorbed into the bloodstream. In the recent years, plant-based capsule covers are being explored.
Wellbeing Quiz | Medicines matter
Please enter a valid email address.
How a group of 20 people from diverse backgrounds created an affordable, world-class ventilator during the lockdown
Coronavirus | India records 89,129 COVID-19 cases, 714 fatalities in a day, highest in over six months
Printable version | Apr 8, 2021 6:56:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/wellbeing-quiz-medicines-matter/article34272583.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.