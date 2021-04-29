Health
&nbsp;

Wellbeing quiz: Matters of the head

1/5

1. Which of the following does not feel pain?

1. The most common type of headache is tension headache, which can occur when ......................

1. Which of the following types of headache is described as pounding, throbbing pain, that lasts from 4 hours to 3 days and is accompanied by symptoms such as nausea or vomiting?

1. Which of the following can cause ice cream brain freeze?

1. Sinus headache are often a result of inflammation of the sinuses. What are sinuses?

Wellbeing quiz: Matters of the head

RETAKE THE QUIZ
Related Topics
Wellbeing
The Hindu Quizzes
Related Articles

Coronavirus | Reducing movement, activity needed to break chain of transmission, says Lancet Commission India task force head

One in four people experience mild side effects from Covishield vaccine: Lancet study

MSN Labs unveils higher strength Favilow tablets for COVID-19 treatment

Covaxin offers protection against double mutant variant found in India: study

As vaccine registration open up for all adults, will there be enough supply? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

A ventilator for the Landour Community Hospital

At least 1 in 10 women experience miscarriage: study

Dr. Reddy’s expects first lot of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V by May-end

Take the vaccine, urges CCMB director

Get fit with celebrities

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Differential COVID-19 vaccine pricing

Coronavirus | Recurrence of COVID in March could be due to lack of antibodies in seropositive people: CSIR survey

Coronavirus | Southern States continue to grapple with COVID-19 infections

The Hindu Explains | Is the supply chain in place to provide COVID-19 vaccine for all adults?

The Hindu Explains | Can people test positive for COVID-19 even after inoculation?

Coronavirus | Covaxin to cost ₹600 per dose for States

Coronavirus | India may have 8 to 10 lakh cases a day in mid-May, says Michigan University epidemiologist Bhramar Mukherjee

Coronavirus | Centre contradicts Serum Institute of India on Covishield pricing, to purchase at ₹150 per dose

IISc teams develop oxygen concentrators, ventilators

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate falls sharply in mid-April in India

Printable version | Apr 29, 2021 5:42:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/wellbeing-quiz-matters-of-the-head/article34441245.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY