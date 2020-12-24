Wellbeing quiz: Hitting a milestone
1. This gland in the hypothalamus of your brain is responsible for releasing special hormones that trigger the onset of puberty. What gland is it?
1. ................................... are a group of hormones that primarily influence the growth and development of the male reproductive system.
1. Once you hit puberty, it is completely normal for your body to go through some changes. One of those new developments is body odour. What causes this?
1. Which part of a girl’s body produces and releases eggs at the mid-point of each menstrual cycle?
1. Which of the following is incorrect about puberty?
