Wellbeing quiz: Dangers lurking within the four walls
1. Globally, about four million people die prematurely every year from illness attributable to household air pollution. In India, which of the following is a major source of indoor air pollution?
1. Which of the following is not a biological pollutant?
1. Paints, thinners, varnishes, deodorants and cleaning supplies emit which of the following harmful chemicals?
1. Which of the following can be caused by inhalation of VOC?
1. Even third-hand smoke can aﬀect our lungs and heart. What is third-hand smoke?
