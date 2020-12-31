Wellbeing quiz | Body’s defence system
Take this quiz on immunity
1/5
1. Which of the following is part of the immune system that helps fight infection?
(White blood cells move through blood and tissue looking for foreign invaders such as bacteria and viruses. When they find them, they launch an immune attack.)
1. Where are T-cells made?
(T cells and B cells are two primary types of lymphocytes or White blood cells. They determine the specificity of immune response to foreign substances in the body.)
1. Which of the following statements is incorrect?
1. This organ filters blood and helps fight infections. What is it?
(The spleen is a fist-sized organ in the upper left side of your abdomen, next to your stomach and behind your left ribs.)
