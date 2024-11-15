The science behind health benefts of heavy lifting

Weightlifting is not just for bodybuilders or athletes; it is a powerful form of exercise for everyone! From strengthening bones and muscles to preventing chronic diseases and improving mental health, weightlifting offers benefits that reach far beyond the gym.

For years, exercise was almost synonymous with cardiovascular activities like running, cycling, and swimming. But in recent decades, weightlifting or strength training has gained popularity, not only as a path to muscle strength but also as a powerful tool for long-term health. Here, we delve into the health benefits of weightlifting, drawing on recent research to understand why lifting weights might just be one of the best things one can do, for both the body and the mind.

The physical benefits: beyond muscles

Weightlifting has long been associated with building muscle, but its benefits reach far beyond aesthetics or physical strength. According to research from the journal Preventive Medicine, weightlifting improves multiple aspects of physical health, making it a top contender for long-term wellness.

Here is how it impacts the human body: bone and muscle health. One of the most impressive benefits of weightlifting is its effect on bone health. With age, there tends to be a decline in bone mineral density (BMD), leading to osteoporosis, a higher risk of fractures, and related mobility issues. Weightlifting could provide a powerful solution for this. Mechanical stress through weight lifting is said to increase BMD. This process is particularly valuable for older adults, to avoid the natural decline in bone density and strength. Furthermore, there is also a decline in muscle mass with age, termed as sarcopenia. Sarcopenia can have detrimental effects on metabolic health and physical fitness. Weightlifting helps to build muscle mass and prevent sarcopenia, even in the elderly.

It also has metabolic benefits, helping with weight management. While aerobic exercise is known to burn calories during the activity, weightlifting offers a unique metabolic advantage. After a weightlifting session, the body continues to burn calories even at rest, a phenomenon known as “excess post-exercise oxygen consumption”. Building muscle also supports a higher resting metabolic rate. This effect helps with long-term weight management as well.

Believe it or not, weightlifting actually prevents joint injury, by strengthening the muscles around the joints. When muscle strength improves, it stabilises joints, reducing the likelihood of strains, sprains, and other injuries that often occur due to weak muscles and poor joint support. For athletes, people with physically-demanding jobs, or anyone looking to stay active even in later life, the joint-protective benefits of weightlifting is invaluable.

Weightlifting for chronic disease prevention

The role of weightlifting in preventing chronic diseases is supported by robust research. A study published in Current Nutrition Reports, in 2016, highlights the significant beneficial effects of weightlifting on reducing the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes other than osteoporosis.

It also impacts on cardiovascular health and prevents type 2 diabetes. When it comes to heart health, aerobic exercise is often prioritised. However, weightlifting offers unique benefits to the cardiovascular system. Strength training has been shown to lower blood pressure, reduce LDL cholesterol, and improve overall heart function. The reduction in body fat composition, including visceral fat and abdominal obesity also improves cardiovascular health. As we know, Type 2 diabetes is largely preventable with lifestyle modifications, and weightlifting is one of the most effective preventive measures. This is due to its effect on insulin sensitivity by increasing muscle mass. Incorporating a few sessions of weightlifting each week has been associated with better glucose management and reduced diabetes risk, particularly for individuals with pre-diabetes and/or obesity.

In addition to physical health, weightlifting offers substantial mental health benefits. A study published in the journal Exercise and Sport Sciences Review has shown that tailored sessions of weightlifting can positively impact mood, reduce anxiety, and boost self-esteem. Unlike cardio exercises, which tend to focus on endurance, weightlifting builds the kind of functional strength that allows people to independently carry out their daily activities like carrying groceries, lifting objects, or perform household tasks without assistance. Maintaining this functional independence has a profound effect on quality of life, particularly in older adults.

Here are some tips for getting started safely: If you are new to weightlifting, it is essential to start and build strength gradually with consistent training. Many beginners worry about injury, but by following a few simple guidelines, one can lift safely and effectively.

· Begin with lighter weights and focus on mastering proper form. The key is to build a strong foundation and avoid rushing into heavier lifts.

· Consulting a fitness professional is key for guidance in the correct technique and recommending exercises that match your fitness level.

· Set realistic goals and track your progress, which helps maintain motivation and makes weightlifting a sustainable part of your routine.

For those considering adding weightlifting to their fitness routine, the science is clear: weightlifting can significantly enhance both physical and mental health, helping individuals build strength, resilience, and confidence. Whether aiming to prevent disease, manage weight, or simply feel stronger, weightlifting offers a path to a healthier, more fulfilling life.

(Dr. Nanditha is director and diabetologist at A. Ramachandran’s Diabetes Hospitals, Chennai. She was also the gold medalist at the Chennai District Powerlifting event, 2021. dr.nanditha.arun@gmail.com)

