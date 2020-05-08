We have dodged a huge cannonball: Dr. Rajesh Parikh on the pandemic

What will the post-pandemic world look like? Did the world err in not moving fast enough to tackle COVID-19? Rajesh Parikh, Director of Medical Research and honorary neuropsychiatrist at the Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, who co-authored the new book, The Coronavirus: What you Need to Know about the Global Pandemic, with physicians Swapneil Parikh and Maherra Desai, talks about the scientific voices the world didn’t heed, the promise and challenges of vaccines, and the new normal we must get accustomed to. Excerpts:

Since the publication of the book last month, the virus has spread to more countries. Lockdowns were imposed and some countries are now considering easing restrictions. Have we weathered the worst of the storm?

We can never say we have weathered the storm until there is a considerable lull in the number of new cases. This storm comes in cycles. There will probably be other storms in formation, may be some of greater ferocity. We must never underestimate the tiny SARS-CoV-2 virus. To cite from our book, ‘Viruses are the most political of all creatures. Machiavellian in their machinations and Maoist in their ability to retreat only to advance again, they can bring down empires faster than human revolutions. They are the true WMDs capable of regime change’.

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic was unique in that the genome of the virus was sequenced fairly quickly, leading to the development of reliable PCR tests. This, however, hasn’t led to enough kits being available commensurate with populations. Is this an instance of the world not responding quickly enough to a scientific advance?

The world has responded rapidly to the virus. However, there is a clear case of the world not having prepared adequately for the pandemic. Scientists across the world have been predicting a large pandemic in a crescendo of voices for over 75 years but they have largely been ignored by the powers that be. There are a range of reasons, from misguided economics and politics to the abysmal ignorance of powerful people. One of them in the most influential and powerful country in the world continues to lead his country and thereby the world into a genocidal abyss.

What are your thoughts on the effectiveness of the lockdown in India. Have we dodged a bullet, or do you expect huge spikes in cases once lockdown is lifted?

We have dodged a huge cannonball, not just a bullet. There will undoubtedly be some spikes that will need to be monitored rigorously with rapid and effective action.

What vaccines look the most promising to you? Are they a reliable solution given that we aren’t sure about cross protectivity against different strains, the costs, availability in India and the fact that the flu vaccine in the U.S. doesn’t stop close to 10,000 people succumbing annually?

They are not just the most reliable solutions, they are probably the only long-term solution right now. One might also add that this is our only hope besides the possibility of the virus mutating into a harmless state, which is unlikely. There are at least seven vaccines in early stages of development. If we are fortunate, one or two may work. In case that happens, our bigger challenges would begin. The process of demonstrating efficacy and making sure there are no harmful side-effects goes through various phases, and can at best be expedited into a few months, not weeks. Next comes the enormous challenge of scaling up production to a few billion doses. Then there are the even bigger challenges of equitable distribution and administration. If we continue with our misguided policies of making the vaccine available on the financial capacity of nations and individuals, we are assured of a complete disaster. The U.S. is only safe as long as Zimbabwe is safe. The virus does not respect GDPs or military arsenals. It is the ultimate leveller. To quote our book, 'We are all as safe as our weakest'.

What are your expectations from convalescent plasma therapy?

There is a long history of great success and failure. One of our co-authors, Swapneil Parikh, is playing a pioneering role in its use in India. There is preliminary evidence that it is working. It needs to be validated in large studies.

In your book you mention the response to the Asian flu, Hong Kong flu, and SARS. What did the world get wrong with regard to SARS-CoV-2?

In not remembering the past, we have been condemned to repeating it. Those in powerful decision-making positions that affect our lives have been derelict in ignoring all the early warnings. To quote our book, ‘Over a decade ago, a prescient article in Clinical Microbiology Reviews explicitly warned us of our current situation. In an article in 2007, authors Vincent Cheng, Susanna Lau, Patrick Woo and Kwok Yuen from the University of Hong Kong eerily predicted ‘a time bomb’. The phrase made it into the abstract of the paper, which is unusual for a scientific journal. In hindsight, the authors and the editorial board had gauged the gravity of the article better than many of its readers’. This was just one of the warnings we’ve ignored.

Is it likely, given the gestation time for a vaccine, that the virus will spread, do its damage until a measure of herd immunity is achieved?

Yes. Indeed. Though it will probably be some sort of controlled damage, like one of those controlled explosions.

Do you expect long-lasting behavioural changes once this is over, or — given your experience as a doctor used to seeing patients relapsing into old harmful habits once they’re cured — will crowds and normal life eventually take over and lay the seeds for future pandemics?

We have to brace for the new normal. Our ways of interacting with each other, with animal species and with our planet will undoubtedly change. Will we be humbler and wiser? Maybe not. But let us hope that our children and grandchildren will be wiser than us.

