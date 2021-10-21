Watch | ZyCov-D: World's first DNA vaccine, made in India

21 October 2021 12:57 IST

A video explainer about ZyCov-D, a vaccine produced on a DNA platform.

India may see the roll-out of the world’s first DNA vaccine, ZyCov-D. Produced by pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila, the vaccine has received Emergency Use Authorisation and is also the first in the country to be approved for children above the age of 12.

The vaccine is produced on a DNA platform, and introduces a specific antigen-coding DNA sequence into the cells of an organism to induce an immune response. It is known to have an estimated efficacy of 66.6%. Yet, it remains unclear how a DNA vaccine is different from the mRNA-based Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Dr. Gagandeep Kang, Professor of Microbiology at Christian Medical College, Vellore, provides some insights on DNA vaccines, their efficacy, and how they are different from mRNA-based ones.

